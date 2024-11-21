Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

