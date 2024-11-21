Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

