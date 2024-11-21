Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 572 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 521,117 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $66,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,353,000 after buying an additional 325,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 657.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 193,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

