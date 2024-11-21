Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.64).
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.32 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.42.
Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.