Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.62), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.64).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £779.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.32 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.42.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

