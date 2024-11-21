Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of OCSL opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

