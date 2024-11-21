NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 17841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.
