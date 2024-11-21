NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 17841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTDTY

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.