Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 5579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $546.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $291,070 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.