Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

