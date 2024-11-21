Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

