Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 691,038 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.63% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,253,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $491.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289 shares of company stock worth $685,273. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

