Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.
About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
