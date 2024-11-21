Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

