Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norcros Stock Up 0.2 %

LON NXR opened at GBX 248.48 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.27 and a beta of 1.39. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.65.

Get Norcros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.