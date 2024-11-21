nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,021.85. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nLIGHT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LASR opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 969.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

