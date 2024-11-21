Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Announces GBX 5.40 Dividend

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ninety One Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.30 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £994.75 million, a P/E ratio of 864.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.26) to GBX 173 ($2.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

