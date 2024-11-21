Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares changing hands.
Niko Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.
About Niko Resources
Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.
