Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.45. 211,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 70,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXN. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Nexxen International had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 221.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

