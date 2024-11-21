NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.86.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
