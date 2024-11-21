NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q3 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.68. 4,096,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,276. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

