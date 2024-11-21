Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 223,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 99,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3348 per share. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

