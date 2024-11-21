Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 70,490 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 70,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $74,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,753.68. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 330.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

