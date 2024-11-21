Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $780,174.08 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 796,096 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $780,174.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,976,049 shares in the company, valued at $21,536,528.02. This represents a 3.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

