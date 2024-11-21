Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 5,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Nedbank Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.