Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $70.19 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.