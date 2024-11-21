Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 20.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,628 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Progressive by 40.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 413,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $263.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

