Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,553,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $871,860,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $39,923,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,077.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,556 shares of company stock worth $161,192,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $617.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.28 and a fifty-two week high of $624.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

