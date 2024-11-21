Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $318.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

