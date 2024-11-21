Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in KLA by 119.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in KLA by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,996,000 after buying an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $19,420,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $616.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.64 and its 200-day moving average is $761.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $527.11 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

