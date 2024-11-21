Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.600 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NGVC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 122,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

