National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:LB FY2025 Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of C$256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.55.

TSE:LB opened at C$28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$29.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

