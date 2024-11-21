National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:WDO Q4 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,277.50. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Insiders sold a total of 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.