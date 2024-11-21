National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:TXG FY2024 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$29.87 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.77 and a one year high of C$32.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$427.96 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

