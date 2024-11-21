Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $24.03. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1,501,648 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on NNE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 24.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- What is a support level?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.