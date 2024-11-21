Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $24.03. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1,501,648 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NNE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

Featured Articles

