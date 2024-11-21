Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Mulvihill S Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37.

About Mulvihill S Split

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

