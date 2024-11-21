Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $92,584.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,788,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,030,637.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $335.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $352.55.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.