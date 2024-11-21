Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $92,584.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,788,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,030,637.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Morningstar Stock Performance
NASDAQ MORN opened at $335.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.51 and a 12-month high of $352.55.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 326.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
