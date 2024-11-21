Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $190.25 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

