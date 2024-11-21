Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

