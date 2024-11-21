Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.