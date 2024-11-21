Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $315.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.04. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $176.93 and a one year high of $337.99.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,590. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

