Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Capri worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $33,080,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 795,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $22,652,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 6.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 659,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Capri stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

