Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3,487.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.31 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 36.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

