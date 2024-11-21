Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
