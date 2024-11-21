Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $107.19 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

