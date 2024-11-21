Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,514,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 574,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,397,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,529,000 after buying an additional 574,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.