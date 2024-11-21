Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. 55,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 22,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

