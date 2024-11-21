MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Adam Vanwagner Sells 2,994 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $237,723.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,419. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Vanwagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,972 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $558,526.92.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Adam Vanwagner sold 2,532 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $227,880.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $870.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.57 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

