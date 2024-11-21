Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 230.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.