Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 1,295,637 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 2,258.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,637 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 6.99% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 317,149 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 885,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.