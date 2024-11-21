Mizuho Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

NVDA traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.24. 238,313,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,931,688. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.