Mitch Reback Sells 9,507 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $323,713.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,026.85. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.1 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

